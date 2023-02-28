FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of FGEN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.40. 416,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,758. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.85. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 294.16% and a negative return on equity of 250.58%. The business’s revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $40,153.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $30,683.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,885.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $40,153.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,481 shares of company stock worth $137,810. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in FibroGen by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 369.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

