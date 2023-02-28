Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 359,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $13,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 26.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.72. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

