Fiduciary Group LLC Buys 2,201 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,841 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,664 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Southern by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,406,000 after buying an additional 1,053,658 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,112,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.31. 1,591,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,835,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day moving average of $69.88.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

