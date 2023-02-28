Fiduciary Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.76. 5,134,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,926,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average is $44.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.