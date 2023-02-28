Fiduciary Group LLC Has $18.68 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,804 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $18,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 21,856,794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921,850 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,502 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,097,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,749 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $75.14. The stock had a trading volume of 861,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,643. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $75.49.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

