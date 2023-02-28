Fiduciary Group LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.09. 221,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,987. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.98.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

