Fiduciary Group LLC Has $8.43 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,561 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.1% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $446,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,658 shares of company stock worth $1,543,736. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.24. 1,263,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,342,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.72 and a 200-day moving average of $95.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

