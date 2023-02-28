Fiduciary Group LLC Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after acquiring an additional 134,457 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,359,000 after buying an additional 220,516 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in CVS Health by 38.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after buying an additional 2,697,382 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in CVS Health by 15.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after buying an additional 1,077,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,770,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $550,291,000 after buying an additional 63,102 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $83.81. 4,285,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,610,231. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $109.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.30. The company has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Read More

