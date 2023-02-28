Fiduciary Group LLC Purchases 3,652 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at NIKE
In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NIKE Trading Up 1.0 %
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NIKE Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.
NIKE Profile
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
Further Reading
