Fiduciary Group LLC Purchases 3,652 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 1.0 %

NIKE stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888,360. The firm has a market cap of $185.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.06 and a 200 day moving average of $109.28. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.