Fiduciary Group LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 1.3% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $9,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,575. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.43. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $171.45.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

