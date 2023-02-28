Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 726 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.6% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $74,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,449,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,292,227. The company has a market capitalization of $228.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.