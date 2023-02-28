Fiduciary Planning LLC Sells 167 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fiduciary Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.71.

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,889,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,177,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.19. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $153.47 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

