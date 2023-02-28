Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.6 %

IDXX traded up $7.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $475.85. 82,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,607. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $560.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $464.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.75.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,786 shares of company stock worth $4,433,623 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

