Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $743,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,551,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.21. 37,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,837. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $256.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.