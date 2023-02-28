Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $743,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,551,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.21. 37,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,837. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $256.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.32.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.