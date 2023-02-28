Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $234,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.37. 294,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,059. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.39. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on WEC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.