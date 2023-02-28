Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $263,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.64. The stock had a trading volume of 760,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,486. The firm has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $106.76 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.49 and its 200 day moving average is $121.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. UBS Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

