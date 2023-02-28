Financial Advisors Network Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,038 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.2% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.61. 156,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,852. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $76.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average of $59.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

