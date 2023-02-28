Financial Advisors Network Inc. Makes New Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AMCR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.24. 1,544,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,216,255. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Amcor

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.06%.

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $5,886,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amcor news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $5,886,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 583,933 shares of company stock worth $7,190,913 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMCR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

See Also

