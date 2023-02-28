Financial Advisors Network Inc. Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 212.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,502 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Tesla by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $710,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,112,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,893,752. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.79.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,304,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,985,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.19. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The stock has a market cap of $654.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.