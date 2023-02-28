Financial Advisory Group Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Walmart by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

WMT stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.48 and a 200 day moving average of $140.74. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 170,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $24,194,290.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,630,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,642,497,021.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 170,731 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $24,194,290.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,630,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,642,497,021.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,865,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,166,407. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

