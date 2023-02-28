Financial Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Financial Advisory Group increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 32,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.84. 126,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,685. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97.

