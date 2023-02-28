Financial Advisory Group Makes New Investment in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB)

Financial Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Financial Advisory Group owned 0.71% of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,343,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.66. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 837. PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $48.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99.

