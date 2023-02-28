Financial Advisory Group Purchases 6,677 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Financial Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Financial Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Financial Advisory Group owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 281,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,117. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.15.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.