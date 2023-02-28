Financial Advisory Group Purchases New Shares in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Financial Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,684 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Berry in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 78.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Berry by 122.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Berry by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Berry Price Performance

In other news, Director Rajath Shourie acquired 10,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 227,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Berry Co. has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $735.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.23.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.71. Berry had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.88%. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

