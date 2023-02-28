Financial Advisory Group Sells 353 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Financial Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,244,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,025,659,000 after buying an additional 2,014,373 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,362,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,131,247,000 after purchasing an additional 80,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,053,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,048,000 after purchasing an additional 976,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TXN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.24. The company had a trading volume of 784,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,297. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $191.34. The stock has a market cap of $155.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.