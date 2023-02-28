Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 12,810 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 310.9% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.46. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $76.90.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

