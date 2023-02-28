Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 22,850 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 176,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,812,000 after buying an additional 506,132 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,249,000 after acquiring an additional 436,314 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.06. The company had a trading volume of 843,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,960. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

