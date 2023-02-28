Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 6,529 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.0% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.66. 21,122,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,003,203. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.39. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

