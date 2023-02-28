Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,977,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,445,831,000 after buying an additional 298,324 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $694,855,000 after acquiring an additional 124,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,985,000 after acquiring an additional 40,474 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $201.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,236. The stock has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.41.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.