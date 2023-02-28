Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $454,740,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 73.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,573,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after buying an additional 668,247 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,870,000 after buying an additional 296,691 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after acquiring an additional 271,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $73,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $73.87. The stock had a trading volume of 219,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,010. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average of $70.90. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

