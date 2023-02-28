Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $5.32 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002,184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921,464 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,008,000 after buying an additional 5,086,483 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after buying an additional 4,114,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after buying an additional 3,624,791 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.37. 2,761,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,925,152. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $49.06.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

