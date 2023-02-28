Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 3,332 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000.

Shares of RPV stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.20. 65,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,139. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.66. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $90.04. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

