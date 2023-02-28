Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 54,816 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 209.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,816 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,107 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 63,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 476.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,802,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 129.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,546,000 after acquiring an additional 157,074 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $101.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,116,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,224,100. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $142.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.14.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.