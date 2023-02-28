Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 3,221 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,454 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 106,821 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,967,000 after buying an additional 18,593 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 39.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,879 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $236.13. 18,434,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,158,035. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.93 and its 200 day moving average is $160.81. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $587.96 billion, a PE ratio of 134.47, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

