Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 87,881 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,881 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 292,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.88. 443,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,897. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

