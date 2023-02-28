Financial Architects Inc Acquires New Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 101,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Financial Architects Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 44.9% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 151,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 46,857 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 25,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.06. The stock had a trading volume of 60,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,972. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

