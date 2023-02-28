Financial Architects Inc Invests $1.63 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $45,025,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 993,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,887 in the last three months. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.77.

PLTR traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,225,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,747,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.90. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

