Financial Architects Inc Invests $2.30 Million in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Markel Corp lifted its position in Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.14.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Shares of PGR stock traded up $2.21 on Tuesday, reaching $143.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,083. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.67. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $144.36. The company has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $656,951.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,863.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $656,951.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,863.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,467,138 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.