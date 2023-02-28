Financial Architects Inc Invests $5.77 Million in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 95,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Financial Architects Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Financial Architects Inc owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,049 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,999,000 after purchasing an additional 973,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,485,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after purchasing an additional 67,844 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,433,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,651 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.37. 44,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,142. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.46. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.