Financial Architects Inc Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 5,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $783,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $5,063,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,698,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $477.80. 253,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,433. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $467.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.83. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

