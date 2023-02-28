Financial Architects Inc Purchases Shares of 10,000 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,468.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MDB. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on MongoDB from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB Stock Performance

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 33,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $65,373.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,457.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $119,202.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,754.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,074 shares of company stock worth $11,604,647 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.57. 207,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $471.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.51.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 30.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.50%. The firm had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

