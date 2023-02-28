Financial Architects Inc Takes $20.14 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 303,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,136,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 3.5% of Financial Architects Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.75. 934,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,567. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

