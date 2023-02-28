Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Acquires 1,750 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 23,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 67,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 28,130 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $86.67. 2,506,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,019,727. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.15 and a 200-day moving average of $86.84.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

