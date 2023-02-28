Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Acquires New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,236,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,862 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,885,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after purchasing an additional 50,385 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 868,140 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 93,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 124,241 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCP remained flat at $20.07 during trading on Tuesday. 76,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,174. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

