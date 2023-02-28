Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Grows Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 2.2% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,391,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,114,000 after buying an additional 1,757,215 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,886,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,165,000 after buying an additional 743,728 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,743,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,434,000 after buying an additional 483,580 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,713,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

DFIV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.68. 433,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,653. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $34.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average of $29.89.

