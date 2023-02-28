Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Sells 26,474 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,474 shares during the quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,984 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $14,888,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $14,447,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.76. 253,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,247. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.68. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $45.07.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.