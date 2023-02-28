Financial Survey: Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) vs. Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) and Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Silicon Laboratories and Magnachip Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories 1 3 5 0 2.44 Magnachip Semiconductor 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $179.78, suggesting a potential upside of 0.05%. Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 222.42%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than Silicon Laboratories.

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and Magnachip Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories 8.93% 7.44% 5.00% Magnachip Semiconductor -2.38% 0.69% 0.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.6% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and Magnachip Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories $1.02 billion 5.60 $91.40 million $2.54 70.74 Magnachip Semiconductor $337.66 million 1.26 -$8.04 million ($0.18) -54.28

Silicon Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Magnachip Semiconductor. Magnachip Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats Magnachip Semiconductor on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

