First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Shares Gap Up to $13.51

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.51, but opened at $14.27. First Advantage shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 68,256 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FA. Barclays cut shares of First Advantage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup cut shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on First Advantage from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

First Advantage Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage

About First Advantage

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the first quarter worth $292,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 16.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Advantage by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,256,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after buying an additional 98,570 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

