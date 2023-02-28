First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Shares Gap Up to $13.51

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.51, but opened at $14.27. First Advantage shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 68,256 shares.
A number of brokerages have commented on FA. Barclays cut shares of First Advantage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup cut shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on First Advantage from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25.
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
