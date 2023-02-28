First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00 to $1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $770 million to $810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $824.67 million. First Advantage also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.07 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of First Advantage from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Advantage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of First Advantage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of First Advantage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. First Advantage has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $21.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter worth $286,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in First Advantage during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in First Advantage during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

