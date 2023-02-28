First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:MA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $355.47. The stock had a trading volume of 660,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,034. The company has a market cap of $338.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $363.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Stories

